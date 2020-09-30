Apple to launch iPhone 12 in Oct, mini-LED iPad Pro in early 2021: Check prices, features, availability

The world, with bated breath, is waiting for technology giant Apple to announce the launch date for its much-awaited and slightly-delayed iPhone 12. Now, new reports have emerged that claim the first shipment of final units is going out to distributors on October 5.

According to Apple insider and tech analyst Jon Prosser, the shipment includes "iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (definitely the final marketing name) in 64GB/128GB/256GB and iPhone 12 6.1 (64GB/128GB/256GB)."

"Event on October 13, as I mentioned before," he said in a tweet late on Tuesday. He claimed that the first iPhones to hit the stores are going to be the iPhone mini, which is the 5.4-inch version and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, Max. Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series.

All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed previously.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

In addition to this, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch mini LED-backlit iPad Pro in early 2021 and a mini LED-backlit MacBook in the second half of 2021. According to a report in Taiwan-based industry publication DigiTimes, display maker Epistar will supply over-10,000 mini LEDs used in each iPad Pro tablet.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to recruit Osram Opto as another supplier of mini LEDs for a new "high-end" MacBook, which lines up with supplier information cited by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

For 2021, Kuo is expecting 30-40 percent of the total iPads to ship with a mini-LED display and 20-30 percent of the total MacBook shipments.