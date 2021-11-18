Apple to launch DIY service: Users will now be able to fix iPhones on their own

Apple is to start with basics like displays, batteries and camera modules and will have at least 200 parts and tools available soon

Amid the pressure to ease restrictions on fixing products, Apple is set to launch its new service where the users can repair their own devices.

On Wednesday, November 17, Apple announced a new service, 'Self Service Repair' that will manufacture spare parts of Apple products that will be available for purchase from early next year. Users can repair their own products using a manual provided on the Apple website.

The company is to start with basics like displays, batteries and camera modules. Apple has said that it will have at least 200 parts and tools available at launch and plans to add more next year.

Notably, the repair service will initially only include iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 parts but the company might later expand it to Mac computers that use the M1 chip. The prices of these parts will remain unknown until next year. Also, in a statement, Apple said that it will charge its individual users the same amount as it charges its repair providers.

Apple's new move comes after the company was criticised for making it harder for independent repair businesses to access devices like in-built memory or batteries but there is also an argument that self-repair service can lead to more cost for consumers.

Many of the first to promote the DIY repair movement was Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak who had said that he was completely supportive of the move. He said. "We wouldn't have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology world."

Earlier this year in July, US President Joe Biden passed an order that directed the Federal Trade Commission to issue rules requiring companies to allow DIY repairs. The United Kingdom and Europe have also either already passed such order or are looking to consider it.