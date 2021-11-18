Apple to launch DIY service: Users will now be able to fix iPhones on their own

Headlines

Akhilesh Yadav slams 'double engine' MP Government, calls out injustice to women in state

Apple iPhone SE 4 may get 48MP camera, USB-C port and action button, iPhone 14 buyers should wait

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone SE 4 may get 48MP camera, USB-C port and action button, iPhone 14 buyers should wait

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Five players who owe their careers to MS Dhoni

Strong Bones: Superfoods to relieve lower back pain

Players who might play their last ODI World Cup in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple to launch DIY service: Users will now be able to fix iPhones on their own

Apple is to start with basics like displays, batteries and camera modules and will have at least 200 parts and tools available soon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the pressure to ease restrictions on fixing products, Apple is set to launch its new service where the users can repair their own devices. 

On Wednesday, November 17, Apple announced a new service, 'Self Service Repair' that will manufacture spare parts of Apple products that will be available for purchase from early next year. Users can repair their own products using a manual provided on the Apple website. 

The company is to start with basics like displays, batteries and camera modules. Apple has said that it will have at least 200 parts and tools available at launch and plans to add more next year. 

Notably, the repair service will initially only include iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 parts but the company might later expand it to Mac computers that use the M1 chip. The prices of these parts will remain unknown until next year. Also, in a statement, Apple said that it will charge its individual users the same amount as it charges its repair providers. 

Apple's new move comes after the company was criticised for making it harder for independent repair businesses to access devices like in-built memory or batteries but there is also an argument that self-repair service can lead to more cost for consumers. 

Many of the first to promote the DIY repair movement was Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak who had said that he was completely supportive of the move. He said. "We wouldn't have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology world."

Earlier this year in July, US President Joe Biden passed an order that directed the Federal Trade Commission to issue rules requiring companies to allow DIY repairs. The United Kingdom and Europe have also either already passed such order or are looking to consider it. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest paid director just got Rs 55 crore as advance for film with no script; it's not Rajamouli, Atlee, Hirani

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

WhatsApp rolls out new feature ‘who can add members’ to community chats

Meet IAS officer Madhav Bharadwaj, who quit high-paying Microsoft job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Manipur: Congress criticises PM Modi for 'showing his back' to strife-torn state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE