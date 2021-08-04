Apple to launch 10 new products with iPhone 13, AirPods, Apple Watch also in list

The year 2021 is half over and in the last six months, Apple has launched several new products. In the remaining six months of the year, Apple is planning to bring a lot of new products for its consumers. These products include iPhone 13 series, AirPods 3, etc.

Next month, the tech giant will hold its annual event where four models of iPhone 13 will be launched including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

These smartphones will come with better cameras and will also have an A15 chip, that also supports 5G. The notch of these phones will be slightly smaller but the front camera and sensors will be retained.

Both the Pro model phones of this series might come with a 120Hz Pro-Motion display. At the event, Apple will also launch AirPods 3, which look like AirPods Pro but have silicone tips. According to reports, there will be no active noise cancellation in AirPods 3. Besides, a new model of Apple Watch is also going to come this year. The launch of Apple Watch Series 7 can also be seen along with the iPhone 13 series.

By the end of the year, Apple may launch new models of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, new models of AirPods Pro and the latest version of iPad Mini. From January to July, Apple has launched Air Tags, 24-inch iMac and the new Apple TV 4K. In addition, new versions of the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inches and the purple variant of the iPhone 12 were also brought to the market. Apple can organize a separate event to launch all these new products.