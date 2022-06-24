Apple tipped to launch mixed-reality headset in January 2023

Apple AR/VR headset render. (Image: Ian Zelbo)

Apple will reportedly launch its first mixed-reality headset early next year. As per a new blog post by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant will likely launch its rumoured AR/VR headset in January 2023. Kuo believes that the headset will be a boost to the entire headset market. According to the analyst, the upcoming Apple headset will likely be a ‘game-changer’ for the headset industry and it may arrive in early 2023. The Apple mixed-reality is one of the most anticipated products of the company. "Although Apple has repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR, I believe Apple AR/MR supporting video see-thru could also offer an excellent immersive experience," Kuo wrote in his blog.

"Therefore, the launch of Apple AR/MR will further boost the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment" he added.

The blog from the analyst also suggests that the Apple headset will be the “most complicated product” that the company has ever touched as soon as it is out the rival techies will rush to imitate it. “"After Apple launches AR/MR headset, I think Apple's global rivals will compete to imitate it, leading the headset hardware industry to the next stage of rapid growth and benefiting the related services and content ecosystem,” the blog reads.

Previously it was expected that the company would unveil the AR/VR headset at WWDC 2022 but that is not the case. However Apple CEO Tim Cook has given a hint about the headset in an interview this week to China Daily.

“I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know, and the critical thing to any technology including AR is putting humanity at the center of it. And that is what we focus on everyday. Right now, as an example, we have over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store, which provide AR experiences for millions of people around the world.” Cook said to China Daily.

According to previous predictions made by Kuo, the company will begin testing for its rumoured AR/VR headset in the third quarter of 2022. The device is said to be powered by powerful processors as seen in the MacBook Pro models and it will likely run the new ‘realityOS’ operating system. The headset is rumoured to feature two 4K micro-OLED displays along with 15 camera modules. The device is expected to cost around $3000.