Apple tipped to launch it first AR glasses along with 2nd mixed reality headset in 2024

Apple is reportedly developing mixed reality (MR) headgear that blends augmented reality (AR) with virtual reality (VR).According to Mashable, Apple is said to be developing augmented reality spectacles, which will be available in the second half of 2024. AR glasses are claimed to be heavily reliant on the iPhone due to design constraints.Apple intends to deliver the MR headset in early 2023. It is expected to begin EVT testing of its AR/VR headset in the third quarter of 2022.

As per a letter acquired by 9To5Mac, Haitong International Tech Research researcher Jeff Pu believes Luxshare will remain one of Apple's core suppliers for devices expected between late 2022 and 2024. The expert is claimed to have highlighted a number of Apple products, including the Apple Watch Series 8, iPhone 14, and Apple`s AR/VR headset.Apple may produce new AR glasses in the second part of 2024, according to Pu.

Although nothing is known about the rumoured Apple AR glasses, it is assumed that the glasses will be significantly reliant on the iPhone due to design constraints.Apple has yet to show anything regarding an AR/VR headset or AR glasses. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo supposedly predicted in 2019 that the rumoured Apple Glasses will serve as an iPhone display. Pu exclaimed, Apple has already begun working on the second generation of the AR/VR headgear, which will be introduced alongside AR glasses in late 2024.

The first-generation AR/VR headset, according to the expert, will be unveiled in early 2023, as reported by Mashable.As per TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to begin EVT testing for its rumoured AR/VR headset in the third quarter of 2022, and to reveal it following a special media event in January 2023. Apple may provide the developer tools two to four weeks following the announcement.