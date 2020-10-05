Apple sues recycling partner for selling devices instead of dismantling

Apple is suing former recycling partner GEEP Canada for allegedly stealing and reselling at least 103,845 iPhones, iPads and Watches that it was hired to disassemble. GEEP Canada was responsible for taking care of the e-waste and manage it, instead it re-sold a few hundred thousand of them.

“At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP’s premises without being destroyed - a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” reads a portion of Apple’s complaint, as reported by The Logic (via AppleInsider).

It has been mentioned that Apple sent GEEP some half a million iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches between January 2015 and December 2017. Based on Apple’s audit, it was found out that around 18 per cent of those devices sent to GEEP were still accessing the Internet through cellular networks, indicating that they weren’t recycled and were still functional. So, now Apple is looking to get at least $31 million Canadian dollars from GEEP.

However, GEEP claims there was a theft and has reportedly filed a third-party suit claiming that three employees stole some iDevices.