Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India, will be sold in domestic and international markets

Apple iPhone 14

Apple has now reportedly started to manufacture iPhone 14 in India. As per a report by PTI’, Apple iPhone 14 manufacturing in India has started and the ‘Made-in-India’ Apple iPhone 14 will start to reach local customers in the next few days. The report also reveals that Apple iPhone 14 manufactured in India will be both for the Indian market and exports.

For those who are unaware, Apple started to manufacture iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE 2. Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India. The iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai. Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major iPhone assembler.

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched by the company at the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iconic brand has a long-standing history in India that started more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in the country in September 2020 and is set to deepen its commitment with the upcoming launch of Apple retail store.

The recent manufacturing expansion builds on several Apple initiatives in the country, including App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru and programmes with local organisations to support renewable energy training and development for communities.

India's vibrant market is turning out to be the sweet spot for the US tech giant, as the company reported a "near doubling" of revenue in the country in the quarter ended June 2022.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, during an earnings call in July had said: "We set June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam and a near doubling of revenue in India."

A recent report by JP Morgan on `Apple Supply Chain relocation' predicted that Apple "is likely to move about 5 percent of iPhone 14 production to India from late 2022 and reach 25 per cent by 2025".

It is also forecast that nearly 25 percent of all Apple products will be manufactured outside China by 2025 as compared to five percent at present.

(with inputs from PTI)