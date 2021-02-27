Apple spring event 2021: Know when it will happen and what to expect

Headlines

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple spring event 2021: Know when it will happen and what to expect

This year, Apple may host a virtual event to unveil its new hardware. These could include new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and refreshed iMac models.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple's spring event 2021 is going to happen sometime soon. Everyone waits with bated breath, as Apple is rumoured to bring upgrades to iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV this time. 

Also, Apple is going to launch its AirTags and an all-new iMac with a refreshed design. Apple could also surprise us with something else at this year's event.

In 2019, Apple used its spring event to bring new services, namely the Apple TV+, Apple Card, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. The company didn't organise the sping event in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, though it did make certain new announcements. Those included the iPad Pro 2020 and the last MacBook Air based on Intel processors.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple will conduct its event on March 16. This year, Apple may host a virtual event to unveil its new hardware. These could include new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and refreshed iMac models. The event could also launch the rumoured AirTags.

iPad Pro (2021)

Apple could unveil the iPad Pro (2021), which is rumoured to come with a mini-LED display. The new iPad Pro models could also include 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip. 

Apple TV (2021)

Apple is expected to upgrade the Apple TV with some changes and it could include an A12X chip and some hardware-level enhancements, including 64GB and 128GB storage options.

AirPods 3 aka AirPods (2021)

Apart from the new iPad Pro and Apple TV models, Apple is speculated to unveil its next-generation AirPods model that it could call the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021). 

iMac (2021)

Apple will also bring a new iMac this year that could come with a refreshed design and it is likely to have Apple's M1 chip for improved performance over the existing Intel-powered iMac models. 

AirTags

Apple is expected to bring the AirTags at its spring event in 2021. The company is rumoured to have designed to take on Tile is said to have a waterproof design and magnetic charging. It is also likely to come with a removable battery.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Microsoft Windows

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Prayagraj, Gurugram; check latest rates of your city

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE