Apple spring event 2021: Know when it will happen and what to expect

This year, Apple may host a virtual event to unveil its new hardware. These could include new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and refreshed iMac models.

Apple's spring event 2021 is going to happen sometime soon. Everyone waits with bated breath, as Apple is rumoured to bring upgrades to iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV this time.

Also, Apple is going to launch its AirTags and an all-new iMac with a refreshed design. Apple could also surprise us with something else at this year's event.

In 2019, Apple used its spring event to bring new services, namely the Apple TV+, Apple Card, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade. The company didn't organise the sping event in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, though it did make certain new announcements. Those included the iPad Pro 2020 and the last MacBook Air based on Intel processors.

iPad Pro (2021)

Apple could unveil the iPad Pro (2021), which is rumoured to come with a mini-LED display. The new iPad Pro models could also include 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip.

Apple TV (2021)

Apple is expected to upgrade the Apple TV with some changes and it could include an A12X chip and some hardware-level enhancements, including 64GB and 128GB storage options.

AirPods 3 aka AirPods (2021)

Apart from the new iPad Pro and Apple TV models, Apple is speculated to unveil its next-generation AirPods model that it could call the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021).

iMac (2021)

Apple will also bring a new iMac this year that could come with a refreshed design and it is likely to have Apple's M1 chip for improved performance over the existing Intel-powered iMac models.

AirTags

Apple is expected to bring the AirTags at its spring event in 2021. The company is rumoured to have designed to take on Tile is said to have a waterproof design and magnetic charging. It is also likely to come with a removable battery.