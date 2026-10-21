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Apple sets 2-iPhone limit per customer in India as demand hits record high, here's all you need to know

Apple has capped iPhone purchases at 2 units per customer in India across all models on its online store, ahead of the October 23 launch of its first foldable iPhone Duo.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

Apple sets 2-iPhone limit per customer in India as demand hits record high, here's all you need to know
Apple limits iPhone purchases to 2 per customer in India ahead of iPhone Duo launch.
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Apple has restricted iPhone purchases in India, limiting buyers to a maximum of two units per customer, applicable to all models. This policy is effective on the Apple Store Online and coincides with the October 23 launch of the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable smartphone, as well as models like the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 17.

How Apple's new iPhone purchase limit works

The limit on iPhone purchases pertains to the overall quantity in the shopping bag, not individual models. Customers may order two iPhone Duo units or one each of an iPhone Duo and an iPhone 18 Pro within the same order, and similar rules apply to other combinations. 

However, if a third iPhone is added, the website does not allow checkout. It shows a warning message that reads, "A maximum of 2 iPhones can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity of iPhones in your order before checking out." This means those buying iPhones for family members or as gifts directly from Apple will have to follow the two-unit limit in a single transaction.

Why Apple is limiting iPhone purchases

Apple has not provided an official explanation for the limitation. However, these purchase restrictions are typically put in place to deter resellers from purchasing in bulk and to guarantee that more devices are accessible for individual buyers during a launch time.

Also read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer clears air

Similar actions have already been taken by Apple. In order to prevent reselling, the firm limited orders of the original iPhone to two copies per consumer when it debuted in 2007. Reports of high demand for the iPhone Duo coincide with the present cap. Before the device's October 23 debut, pre-orders opened on October 16. However, sources state that delivery predictions were pushed back to January shortly after reservations started.

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