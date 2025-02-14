Apple is set to launch its first product of 2025 on February 19, with the iPhone SE 4 and M4 MacBook Air expected to debut.

Apple is gearing up for its first big product launch of 2025. CEO Tim Cook confirmed the event on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that the world will meet the “newest member of the family” on February 19. However, he did not reveal what product will be launched.

Many tech experts believe that the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 might be the star of the event. Earlier, rumors suggested that the smartphone would be launched on February 12, but that did not happen.

Well-known Apple analyst Mark Gurman also updated his prediction. He now expects Apple to introduce the iPhone SE 4 next week during a product briefing. However, he assured that the launch is definitely happening soon.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Features and Upgrades

Reports suggest that Apple is planning a major upgrade for the iPhone SE 4, including a new design and improved features. Here’s what we might see:

Bigger & Better Display: The iPhone SE 4 may come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, a big jump from the 4.7-inch LCD on the previous model. It could also have a 60Hz refresh rate.

Face ID Security: Apple might replace the Touch ID home button with Face ID, making the phone more modern.

Camera Upgrades: A 48MP main rear camera (up from 12MP) and a 24MP front camera could improve photography.

Faster Performance: Powered by the Apple A18 chip with 8GB RAM, it may also introduce Apple Intelligence features.

New Design: The iPhone SE 4 might get a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 14.



M4 MacBook Air May Also Launch

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, Apple may introduce a new M4 MacBook Air during the event. However, there has been no official confirmation about this yet.

Apple Kicks Off 2025 with Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Ahead of the big event, Apple has already introduced the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. These premium wireless earbuds are priced at ₹29,900 in India.

With the launch just days away, Apple fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises the company has in store!