Apple set to introduce 200MP camera on iPhone, it could launch in…

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here
UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet
Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space
New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up
TECHNOLOGY
Apple may launch its 200MP camera on iPhone in 2028, according to Morgan Stanley.
According to a new report by Morgan Stanley, the iPhone is expected to feature a 200MP camera in the coming years, marking a major leap in mobile photography for the company.
Morgan Stanley researchers believe Apple will introduce the 200MP camera in 2028, likely debuting on the iPhone 21 series.
Earlier speculation suggested Apple could adopt 200MP cameras as early as the iPhone 18 series, but the delay is reportedly linked to Apple’s plans to diversify its supply chain and avoid dependence on a single supplier.
The report states that Apple is likely to use Samsung’s 200MP camera sensors instead of Sony’s, as Samsung currently leads in this technology. There are also indications that Samsung may manufacture some of these CMOS image sensors at its facility in Austin, Texas.
In addition to cameras, Apple is reportedly in talks with STMicro as an additional supplier for LiDAR sensors, further strengthening supply stability and cost control.
While camera suppliers may change, Morgan Stanley does not expect major shifts in the Face ID supply chain. Face ID sensors are currently produced by a single supplier, LITE, and this arrangement is expected to continue. However, analysts predict a design upgrade, with under-display Face ID likely arriving in 2027 to coincide with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.