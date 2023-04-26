Apple selling smart jump rope with LEDs on its official store, priced at Rs…..

Apple smart rope

Apple iPhone is a widely recognised product and many people across the globe are only familiar with Apple as a smartphone manufacturer. Apple is also quite popular among the tech community for its wide range of products that includes AirPods, iPads, Watch and others. Apart from this, Apple also sells different kinds of accessories on its official online store. But it is worth noting that Apple's online store also sells various unconventional items that one may not expect to see. One such product that we noticed on the Apple store is a smart jump rope. Yes, you read it right. Apple's online store sells a Tangram Factory Smart Rope LED jump rope that is priced at $79.95 (Rs 6,534) and is available in two size options - Medium and Large.

The unique jump rope sold by Apple comes with 23 LEDs in the rope that are paired to magnetic sensors that allow you to see your fitness data in mid-air as you jump. Two sets of ball bearings in each handle guarantee smooth, natural motion.

The Smart Rope can be paired with the Smart Gym app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. It records each complete revolution of the rope as a complete jump, as well as monitoring calories burned and workout times. The app offers interval training recommendations and keeps you motivated by unlocking awards and supporting competition with friends. In addition, you can sync it with Apple HealthKit to help provide an even more accurate picture of your overall well-being.

It is worth noting that products sold through this website that do not bear the Apple brand name are serviced and supported exclusively by their manufacturers in accordance with terms and conditions packaged with the products. Apple’s Limited Warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple branded, even if packaged or sold with Apple products.