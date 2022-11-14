Search icon
Apple search engine may get delayed as key staff moving to Google

Apple acquired Laserlike around four years ago with an aim to boost its web search technology.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Apple

Apple users may have to wait longer for the tech giants’ own search engine as the staff that was working on the project has reportedly left Apple to join Google. As per a report by AppleInsider, the founders of Laserlike startup, Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Steven Baker, have left Apple’s project to join Google.

For those who are unaware, Apple acquired Laserlike around four years ago with an aim to boost its web search technology. The startup was found by a trio of former Google search engineers to recommend websites to people based on their interests and browsing history.

Laserlike was acquired by Apple in 2018, but the deal was not made public until the following year. The company's three founders were acquired as part of the deal, and they eventually led a 200-person search team at Apple. Srinivasan Venkatachary has now returned to Google, and is reportedly the company`s new vice president of engineering, according to a media report.

Also read: Nothing Phone (1) available at massive discount in Flipkart sale, last day to avail special discount

Venkatachary reports to James Manyika, senior vice president of technology and society. Baker and Shukla are now both on Manyika`s team.

However, it's unclear whether all three left Apple at the same time, or if Venkatachary is the most recent departure, said the report. Rumours of Apple developing its own search engine gained traction following the release of iOS 14 in 2020.

Siri suggestions were then reportedly being routed through Apple`s Spotlight search service, rather than being passed on to Google, the report added.

(with inputs form IANS)

