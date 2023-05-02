Search icon
Apple spells Saket wrong on its official website, schooled by netizens

Apple Saket features made in India Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads and uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Apple spells Saket wrong on its official website, schooled by netizens
Apple Saket

Apple Saket was recently inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook as the company’s first official retail store in Delhi. The launch of Apple Saket came after the tech giant opened Apple BKC to the public in Mumbai. Apple Saket and Apple BKC mark the beginning of Apple’s new phase in India. Apple has been in India for more than 25 years but still the company has mistakenly mentioned Apple Saket as ‘Sakat’ on its official website. On its official page where the company has mentioned all the jobs, it has written Saket as ‘Sakat’. Apple is still hiring for its retail stores in India and such a mistake on the official jobs page doesn’t reflect well on one of the world’s largest companies. The mistake on Apple's website has been there for quite a while and it has not been rectified even after being schooled by netizens on Twitter.

Apple’s job posting was shared over 10 days ago and still reads ‘Sakat’. We don’t know if this is a trick from Apple to find proactive employees or if it is a genuine mistake. The Apple Saket store is almost half the size of Apple BKC but the company is paying almost similar rent of Rs 42 lakh for it. Just like the Ambani owned mall, Apple has secured an exclusivity zone in the Select Citywalk mall where 20 competing brands including Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and others are barred from occupying space or displaying any advertisement.

Apple Saket features made in India Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads and uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

