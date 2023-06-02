Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple Saket: Apple iPhone, AirPods and more worth over Rs 10 crore sold on first day

Apple has banned Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus from opening new stores in the exclusivity zone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Apple Saket: Apple iPhone, AirPods and more worth over Rs 10 crore sold on first day
Apple Saket

Apple iPhone, Apple AirPods and other Apple products worth over Rs 10 crore were sold on the first day of Apple Saket launch, a new report by Economic Times suggests. Apple Saket store was inaugurated by Tim Cook on April 20 as the brand’s second official retail store in India. According to the report by ET, Apple BKC and Apple Saket store were able to secure sales around Rs 10 crore on the opening day. For those who are unaware, the sales of Apple stores on opening day is around Rs 2-3 crore more than what popular local electronics stores record in a month. Although both Apple BKC and Apple Saket recorded similar opening-day sales, it is a bigger win for the latter as it has significantly less space than the Mumbai store and it is comparatively expensive too.

Apple has leased 8,417.83 square feet space on the first floor of Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall for which the company is paying around Rs 40 lakh per month along with some revenue share contribution. On the opening day, the store witnessed long queues of Apple fans waiting to enter the store and meet CEO Tim Cook. If the report by ET is to be believed, the store saw a footfall of 6000 on the very first day. The store that has been leased by Apple for 10 years was previously occupied by Aditya Birla Group’s fashion brand Pantaloons.

Apple signed the deal with the mall in July 2022 and the company has given a list of 20 brands that cannot have stores near it. The company’s mentioned in the contract include Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus. As per the agreement, the rent and revenue share contribution will increase every three years.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.