Apple's 'Welcome Home' Event: HomePad, HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K expected on October 13; Details here

Apple's "Welcome Home" event on October 13 will focus on smart home products, with the new HomePad hub, updated HomePod mini, and Apple TV 4K expected.

Apple will host its "Welcome Home" event on October 13 in New York at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST). Marketing chief Greg Joswiak teased the event on X with a retro Apple logo, suggesting a focus on the Thread smart home standard and new home devices. The event is branded as an Apple Experience rather than a standard keynote.

HomePod to be the main highlight

Apple's first home hub, which is anticipated to be named HomePod, is the main product. It will probably have a 6-inch screen and be available in two models: one that is wall-mountable and another that has a speaker base for tables.

With widgets, Apple apps, a calendar, and smart home controls, it might operate on homeOS, which is based on tvOS. Reports suggest it will have a camera for FaceTime, recipe videos, and presence sensors with voice and facial recognition to identify family members. In the US, it is anticipated to start at about USD 350, or roughly Rs 33,000.

Other expected launches

Apple is probably going to update the HomePod small as well. It might gain a faster processor, an N1 networking chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread support, new colours and AI features for Siri, but the design might stay the same. The same N1 chip, an A19 or A19 Pro chip, and up to 12GB of RAM are anticipated in a new Apple TV 4K. It may also gain enhanced Siri AI functions.

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Reports indicate that LG-related accessories, such as an indoor camera, thermostat, and video doorbell, are being teased, with sales beginning a few months later. On October 27, Apple might host another presentation featuring new Macs and an OLED iPad mini.