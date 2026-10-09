FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India

From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India

Saudi Houthi War: India Issues Urgent Advisory To Citizens In Saudi After Riyadh Airport Attack

Saudi Houthi War: India Issues Urgent Advisory To Citizens In Saudi After Riyadh Airport Attack

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'

Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Apple's 'Welcome Home' Event: HomePad, HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K expected on October 13; Details here

Apple's "Welcome Home" event on October 13 will focus on smart home products, with the new HomePad hub, updated HomePod mini, and Apple TV 4K expected.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Apple's 'Welcome Home' Event: HomePad, HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K expected on October 13; Details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Apple will host its "Welcome Home" event on October 13 in New York at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST). Marketing chief Greg Joswiak teased the event on X with a retro Apple logo, suggesting a focus on the Thread smart home standard and new home devices. The event is branded as an Apple Experience rather than a standard keynote.

HomePod to be the main highlight

Apple's first home hub, which is anticipated to be named HomePod, is the main product. It will probably have a 6-inch screen and be available in two models: one that is wall-mountable and another that has a speaker base for tables.

With widgets, Apple apps, a calendar, and smart home controls, it might operate on homeOS, which is based on tvOS. Reports suggest it will have a camera for FaceTime, recipe videos, and presence sensors with voice and facial recognition to identify family members. In the US, it is anticipated to start at about USD 350, or roughly Rs 33,000.

Other expected launches

Apple is probably going to update the HomePod small as well. It might gain a faster processor, an N1 networking chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread support, new colours and AI features for Siri, but the design might stay the same. The same N1 chip, an A19 or A19 Pro chip, and up to 12GB of RAM are anticipated in a new Apple TV 4K. It may also gain enhanced Siri AI functions.

Also read: Ahmedabad's Pre-Navratri Rush: Gen Z pays up to Rs 15000 for IV drips ahead of 'Dandiya Night'; Here's why

Reports indicate that LG-related accessories, such as an indoor camera, thermostat, and video doorbell, are being teased, with sales beginning a few months later. On October 27, Apple might host another presentation featuring new Macs and an OLED iPad mini.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India
From RO plants to water ionisers: What ATROS Water is building in India
Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, what West can learn from Indians: 'Woh seekh sakte hai ki unke maa-baap ko...'
Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter
Pakistan withdraws from India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026; Bangladesh replaces them
Pakistan withdraws from India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Will CJP defy Delhi Police ban, march to Jantar Mantar?
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film crosses lifetime earnings of Drishyam 2, races towards Rs 400 crore
Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn film crosses lifetime haul of Drishyam 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement