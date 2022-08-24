Apple's September 7 launch event announced, new iPhone 14 expected

The debut of Apple's newest iPhone has been scheduled. The new product will be introduced on September 7 and it is speculated that it will be dubbed the iPhone 14 and include an always-on display . The event will take place at Apple Park headquarters in California, and the tech company has invited members of the press to attend. It will also be livestreamed on Apple.com and other streaming sites.

Apple's usual practise means the invite to its next iPhone presentation doesn't reveal anything. The invitation features what seems to be the Apple logo against a starry sky, which might refer to a new camera feature or the long-rumoured satellite emergency calling feature from last year. The phrase "Far out" were inserted as a teaser in Apple's announcement.

Possibly four new iPhones will be introduced: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Several rumours also suggest that Apple will introduce a slew of new items, including new Watches and new AirPods.

According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 50 percent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature "pill and hole-punch" shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be USD 1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).