Apple's Sept 9 Event: Who will launch iPhone 18 Pro Tim Cook or John Ternus? Here's what we know

Tim Cook will attend Apple's Sept 9 event as Executive Chairman but won't lead it; new CEO John Ternus will unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series and a rumored foldable iPhone Ultra.

On September 9, Tim Cook is expected to attend Apple's launch event but will likely not deliver the keynote speech. Instead, John Ternus, the new Apple CEO as of September 1, is anticipated to take the stage. Cook will remain involved as Executive Chairman of Apple.

A new face for Apple keynotes

This will be John Ternus's first iPhone launch as CEO, which will significantly change the way Apple gives keynote addresses. Ternus allegedly described the impending lineup as "phenomenal" in a memo to employees. Apple's theme for the occasion is "Surprise and Shine," which has given rise to speculation about more than just a standard update. After almost ten years of Cook-led launches, this move marks the official passing of the torch.

What to expect: iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max first, with the standard iPhone 18 to follow later. The Pro models are anticipated to feature a variable-aperture main camera, a new A20 Pro chip, a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, new colour options, and a larger battery, while retaining a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Prices for the iPhone are set to increase by USD 100 in the US, attributed to higher storage costs. The iPhone 17 Pro will start at Rs 1,34,900 in India. Additionally, Apple is releasing its first foldable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Ultra, which is expected to retail for approximately USD 2,299 in the US, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

Also read: Apple’s new CEO John Ternus owns a $1.5 million Porsche 935, but Indians can never buy it. Here’s why

Other launches

Apple is anticipated to reveal the AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12. There will be more to September 9 than just the release of the iPhone. With John Ternus taking the helm for the first time, it will mark the beginning of a new era for Apple.