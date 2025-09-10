Apple's new device is simply called iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air, here's why

Though launched with iPhone 17 series but still it is not called iPhone 17 Air. Read here to know the reason.

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, its slimmest iPhone to date, signaling a new strategic shift for the company. Contrary to predictions of an iPhone 17 Air, Apple has launched this device as a distinct product line. This decision reflects that the iPhone Air is not merely a lighter version of the iPhone 17 but a completely new category. Though launched with iPhone 17 series but still it is not called iPhone 17 Air. Read here to know the reason.

Why iPhone Air is not called iPhone 17 Air?

Apple's strategic choice to omit the "17" branding is aimed at clarifying its product lineup. The iPhone 17 series will remain the standard flagship and Pro models, while the Air introduces a design-focused approach. Similar to the MacBook Air and iPad Air, the name emphasizes lightness, slimness, and practicality for daily use, distinguishing it from other models. This also prevents any confusion with the Pro line, as the Air, despite using the A19 Pro chip, is not positioned as a Pro-level device.

What are the features of iPhone Air?

Featuring a titanium frame that is a mere 5.6mm thick, the device is powered by the advanced A19 Pro chip and an AI-enhanced GPU. Apple claims the iPhone Air offers a blend of portability, performance, and a sophisticated design, redefining the capabilities of an iPhone.

The iPhone Air features an innovative titanium design that makes it exceptionally slim and durable, with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back for enhanced scratch and crack resistance. It has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. Its peak brightness of 3,000 nits ensures excellent outdoor visibility, and the Always-On Display adjusts down to 1Hz to save power.

The device's performance is powered by the A19 Pro chip, along with a GPU optimized for AI tasks, which makes it suitable for both advanced tasks and mobile gaming. It's supported by Apple's N1 wireless chip, which includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity, along with the C1X modem, providing faster and more energy-efficient mobile data compared to previous models.

Camera quality of new iPhone Air

In terms of photography, the iPhone Air introduces a 48MP Fusion rear camera, offering multiple focal lengths and supported by the Photonic Engine for realistic color and detail. On the front, an 18MP Center Stage camera uses AI to automatically adjust framing, making group selfies, video calls, and content creation more user-friendly.

iPhone Air battery life

The iPhone Air, despite its slim design, offers all-day battery life, thanks to iOS 26's new Adaptive Power Mode, which learns user habits to intelligently extend usage. Apple has also moved to eSIM-only globally, emphasizing flexibility, convenience, and security, while removing the physical SIM tray to save internal space.

The iPhone Air doesn't replace the iPhone 17 or 17 Pro. Instead, it establishes a new category, a device that reflects the philosophy behind the MacBook Air and iPad Air, balancing sleek design with strong performance. Available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, it aims to be the iPhone of the future, merging Apple's technological ambitions with user-friendly design.

iPhone Air price in India

In India, the iPhone Air is priced starting at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB versions priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 12, with the device available for purchase starting September 19, 2025.