Apple’s new CEO John Ternus owns a USD 1.5 million Porsche 935, but Indians can never buy it. Here’s why

Apple's new CEO John Ternus, who will succeed Tim Cook on September 1, is a motorsport enthusiast. The 25-year Apple veteran owns a rare track-only Porsche 935 and is a regular at Laguna Seca raceway.

The 25-year Apple veteran will succeed Tim Cook as CEO on September 1. Outside Apple, he is known for his passion for motorsport and is a regular at California's Laguna Seca Raceway.

A track-only Porsche limited to 77 units

Ternus possesses a 2019 Porsche 935, a rare non-road-legal track-only model limited to 77 units, valued at around $1.5 million. It is based on the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS and features a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine with an output of 700 PS, coupled with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The modern 935 pays homage to Porsche's 1970s endurance racer, "Moby Dick," featuring lightweight carbon-fibre bodywork and race-inspired aerodynamics from Porsche's motorsport program. Ternus, an amateur racer, competes on weekends, contrasting with Tim Cook, a former Porsche Boxster owner.

Regular at Laguna Seca

He frequently visits Laguna Seca, which is a little more than an hour away from Apple Park. In 2018, Porsche debuted the 935 on the same course. Reports claim Ternus clocks lap times under 1 minute 40 seconds at Laguna Seca, displaying exceptional driving skill.

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Challenges ahead at Apple

Ternus, a mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, joined Apple in 2001. He contributed to the development of the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods.When Apple's market value reaches USD 5 trillion, he assumes control. The iPhone event on September 9 will be his first significant test. He faces hurdles like Apple's AI agenda, decreasing growth, competition from OpenAI and a memory chip shortage.