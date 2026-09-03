Apple's new CEO John Ternus makes big statement on beating self-doubt: 'I wasn't sure'

New Apple CEO John Ternus, 51, shares how he overcame self-doubt after joining Apple at 26, urging confidence with humility and willingness to ask for help.

Apple's new CEO John Ternus has shared how he dealt with self-doubt early in his career. Ternus, 51, has taken over as CEO of Apple after Tim Cook's 15-year tenure. He first joined Apple in 2001 at age 26 as an engineer, right after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania. It was his second job after college.

His early doubts at Apple

At first, Ternus claimed he didn't feel like he belonged at Apple. In a 2024 commencement speech at the University of Pennsylvania, he mentioned this. He said, "I wasn't sure I belonged there. The people I met were so smart and so confident, and they knew so much more than me."

He joined Apple during a transformative phase, finding the experience both intimidating and exhilarating. Initially involved with products like the Cinema Display and G5-era iMacs, he transitioned into management and became Vice President of hardware engineering by 2013. He contributed to every generation of iPad and the first AirPods, later expanding his role to include the iPhone Pro, Mac and Apple Watch.

The mindset that helped him

Ternus shared a simple rule to beat self-doubt. "Always assume you're as smart as anyone else in the room, but never assume that you know as much as they do," he told graduates. He emphasised that a confident and humble mindset fosters learning and encourages asking for help. Being surrounded by caring individuals pushes one to exceed limits and understand the growth path. He reflected on changes at Apple, like shifting from plastic to aluminium designs, which taught him to approach problems from various perspectives.

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Advice for young

Ternus urged graduates to not define success solely by salary or job titles, but to select work that aligns with their interests, excitement and values. "Ongoing change is one of the great gifts of life, and learning how to learn and keep learning is one of the great gifts of your college education," he said. Outgoing CEO Tim Cook backed him, calling him brilliant, wonderful and capable and said few understand how to build world-changing products as Ternus does.