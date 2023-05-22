Apple’s ‘most-selling’ iPhone available at just Rs 9,140 in Flipkart sale after Rs 34,760 discount

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900, the Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020 and it is one of the most popular iPhone models till now. Discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 11 is still a worthy smartphone with good camera and decent performance. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued. Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at just Rs 9,140 after Rs 34,760 discount on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 41,199 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 2,701. In addition to that, buyers can get a 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 39,140. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 9,140 from Flipkart after a Rs 34,760 discount. The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till now and it was discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. It is currently one of the most affordable iPhone available in the market and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front.