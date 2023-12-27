Headlines

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Meet Isheta Salgaocar, Harvard graduate niece of Mukesh Ambani, she is married to…

Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

Ammonia gas leak in Chennai fertiliser unit, 25 hospitalised

Apple’s most expensive wearable ever likely to go on sale in late January, priced at Rs…

As revealed by Tim Cook at WWDC 2023, Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary headset that will significantly reduce our dependence on phone, laptop, camera, TV and other devices.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

article-main
Apple Vision Pro
Apple’s most expensive wearable till date priced at $3499 (Rs 2.8 lakh) will likely go on sale in late January or early February. As per known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Vision Pro has a “late-January/early-February” release date. “Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024,” he predicted in a post on Medium. “Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule,” Kuo claimed.

As revealed by Tim Cook at WWDC 2023, Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary headset that will significantly reduce our dependence on phone, laptop, camera, TV and other devices. The ‘spatial computer’ from Apple features multiple sensors, cameras, displays, lenses, processors and more, resulting in higher cost.

Apple is calling the Vision Pro spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user's eyes, hands, and voice. 

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

