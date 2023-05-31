Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple's mixed reality headset may feature high-end screens

At WWDC, the tech is also expected to showcase a larger 15-inch display option for the MacBook Air -- a device that has previously featured a standard 13-inch display.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Apple's mixed reality headset may feature high-end screens
Apple

Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset (mixed reality headset) will reportedly feature pixel-dense and bright displays.

According to a tweet from display analyst Ross Young, the AR/VR headset will be equipped with two 1.41-inch Micro OLED screens, each with 4,000 ppi, and they'll be able to go beyond 5,000 nits of brightness, reports The Verge.

In a follow-up tweet, he said users will also be able to see 4K resolution per eye.

Based on previous reports, it is expected that the headset could be a monster device, and displays like these could elevate it even further.

Moreover, the report said that the headset is also rumoured to include features such as a dial to exit VR and advanced hand tracking, though it may also be powered by an external battery pack.

The headset may be priced at around $3,000.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the headset, dubbed "Reality Pro," at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which begins on June 5.

At WWDC, the tech is also expected to showcase a larger 15-inch display option for the MacBook Air -- a device that has previously featured a standard 13-inch display.

The in-house M2 chip used in the MacBook Air models released last year will most likely be used in the 15-inch MacBook Air.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.