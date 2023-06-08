Apple's latest product to cost more than Alto K10; Hint: Not iPhone 15, iPad, Mac

Apple device or city car, it's up to you.

Apple Vision Pro was launched by Apple at WWDC 2023 at $3499 which makes it the most expensive wearable launched by the company till date. As revealed by Tim Cook, the Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary headset that will significantly reduce our dependence on phone, laptop, camera, TV and other devices. The ‘spatial computer’ from Apple features multiple sensors, cameras, displays, lenses, processors and more, resulting in higher cost. As mentioned earlier, the Apple Vision Pro will cost $3499 but in India, the device is expected to cost more than a Maruti Suzuki Alto. If you convert $3499 in Indian rupees, the Apple Vision Pro price comes at around Rs 2.88 lakh but Apple products prices in India are rarely same as the US market. For example, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in the US starts at $999 which converts to Rs 82.48 thousand but in India, the iPhone 14 Pro is actually priced at Rs 1,29,900.

Similarly, although Apple Vision Pro is priced at Rs $3499 in the US, it will likely cost more than Rs 4 lakh in India. Which means that it will be more expensive than the iconic Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which is currently priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also easily buy two Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bikes in this price range.

Apple is calling the Vision Pro spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user's eyes, hands, and voice.

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.