Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch expected on THIS date, know specs, prices in India, Dubai, US here

Apple's iPhone 17 series launch is scheduled in September. The tech giant will announce models for the iPhone 17 series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. What will be the expected prices in India, US and Dubai?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 09:07 AM IST

Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch expected on THIS date, know specs, prices in India, Dubai, US here

    The launch of Apple's much anticipated iPhone 17 series is scheduled in September. The tech giant will announce models for the iPhone 17 series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Apple has replaced its 'Plus' model with iPhone 17 Air which is going to be the slimmest iPhone ever. For all Apple enthusiasts, we bring you some inside details and 'leaks' about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, from prices to launch dates.

    iPhone 17 series specifications

    iPhone 17 series is expected to have thinner bodies and sleeker designs, not seen in earlier iPhones. Among all the models, most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest, with thickness is expected to be 5.5mm. The iPhone series will have 120Hz ProMotion displays, with A19 and A19 Pro chips for better performance. All models will have a longer battery life except the iPhone 17 Air, as it will have a slimmer body.

    • iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with 24MP front cameras for better selfies and 48MP + 12MP dual rear. It will be slim bezels and lighter frame in design. It will be available in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, White colors. iPhone 17 Pro models
    • iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, Triple 48MP rear setup and 24MP front camera.
    • iPhone 17 Pro Max will have  6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with 48MP telephoto + ultra-wide + wide, 8K video, AI photo processing camera.  iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the strongest battery with up to 30 hours of usage. It will be available in Black, Silver, White, and Sky Blue colors.

    iPhone 17 Air- Slimmest iPhone ever

    The most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest and most stylish design. It features are: 

    1. The thickness is expected to be 5.5mm and will be the slimmest phone ever.
    2. It is expected to have a 6.6 OLED display with 120 Hz and A19 chip.
    3. There will be a single 48MP rear camera and 24MP front camera.
    4. The battery is anticipated to be weak and may require battery case. It will have eSIM-only.
    5. It will have a single speaker and MagSafe support.
    6. It will have the most stylish design, with  a titanium-aluminium frame.
    7. It is expected to be will be available in Pink, Black, and White colour options

    What is the launch date?

    According to Mark Gurman, the launch event will probably take place on Tuesday, September 9, or Wednesday, September 10, in accordance with Apple's customary release schedule. It will be made available in stores by late September, 2025. After the launch, pre-orders are also expected to begin soon after.

    What will be the expected prices in India?

    Expected prices in India will be, the starting range will be at Rs 89,900 to Rs 1,64,900. iPhone 17 AIR is expected to be priced at 99,900 INR (India). The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 1,45,990 in India. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could launch at Rs 1,64,990.  iPhone will be around $899 onwards in US and AED 3,799 onwards in Dubai.

     

