Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch expected on THIS date, know specs, prices in India, Dubai, US here

TECHNOLOGY
Apple's iPhone 17 series launch is scheduled in September. The tech giant will announce models for the iPhone 17 series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. What will be the expected prices in India, US and Dubai?
The launch of Apple's much anticipated iPhone 17 series is scheduled in September. The tech giant will announce models for the iPhone 17 series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Apple has replaced its 'Plus' model with iPhone 17 Air which is going to be the slimmest iPhone ever. For all Apple enthusiasts, we bring you some inside details and 'leaks' about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, from prices to launch dates.
iPhone 17 series is expected to have thinner bodies and sleeker designs, not seen in earlier iPhones. Among all the models, most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest, with thickness is expected to be 5.5mm. The iPhone series will have 120Hz ProMotion displays, with A19 and A19 Pro chips for better performance. All models will have a longer battery life except the iPhone 17 Air, as it will have a slimmer body.
The most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest and most stylish design. It features are:
According to Mark Gurman, the launch event will probably take place on Tuesday, September 9, or Wednesday, September 10, in accordance with Apple's customary release schedule. It will be made available in stores by late September, 2025. After the launch, pre-orders are also expected to begin soon after.
Expected prices in India will be, the starting range will be at Rs 89,900 to Rs 1,64,900. iPhone 17 AIR is expected to be priced at 99,900 INR (India). The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 1,45,990 in India. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could launch at Rs 1,64,990. iPhone will be around $899 onwards in US and AED 3,799 onwards in Dubai.