Apple is all set to launch its most anticipated iPhone 17 series this September. The tech giant will announce four models for the iPhone 17 series, it will include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Apple has replaced its 'Plus' model with iPhone 17 Air which is going to be the slimmest iPhone ever. Apple is known for its bulky iPhones, however with new series, it is moving forward every year, towards more slim design to compete with Samsung. However, is iPhone 17 Air all set to rival Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge as the slimmest phone ever. Here's what we know so far.

Apple iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 series is expected to have a thinner bodies and sleeker designs. Among all the models, most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest, with thickness is expected to be 5.5mm.

It will have the most stylish design, with a titanium-aluminium frame.

It is expected to be will be available in Pink, Black, and White colour options. It is expected to have a 6.6 OLED display with 120 Hz and A19 chip.

There will be a single 48MP rear camera and 24MP front camera in it. However, de to its thinness, the battery is anticipated to be weak and may require battery case.

It is expected to be priced at 99,900 INR (India), 999 USD (USA), 4,199 AED (Dubai)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the slimmest phone out there in the market. It has a sleek and durable design, with a thin 5.8mm chassis and a titanium frame. It is available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack color options.

It comes with a stunning 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Talking about its camera, it has a 200MP primary camera with enhanced low-light performance, 8K video recording capabilities, and a 12MP front camera. It is equipped with a 3900mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging.

It is priced at ₹1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and ₹1,21,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant in India.

In conclusion, the race to introduce the 'slimmest' phone is on, not only among giants like Apple and Samsung, but other brands like Xiomi, OnePlus too.