Technology

Apple's iPhone 14 receives MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details

Flipkart is offering further savings through bank and exchange offers, making it even easier for customers to own this powerful smartphone.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

Apple's iPhone 14 receives MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details
As the tech world eagerly anticipates the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series on September 9 in the US, budget-conscious consumers now have the perfect opportunity to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank. While the upcoming iPhone 16 models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – are expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh, Apple has slashed prices on its previous iPhone 14 series. This price cut makes the iPhone 14, a premium device with excellent features, more affordable than ever.

Currently, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 69,600 on Flipkart. However, thanks to a massive 16% discount, the price has dropped to just Rs 57,999, marking the lowest price for the iPhone 14 since its launch in 2022. Additionally, Flipkart is offering further savings through bank and exchange offers, making it even easier for customers to own this powerful smartphone.

Additional Offers:

Bank Discounts: Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can enjoy a 5% cashback, further reducing the overall cost.
Exchange Offers: Customers can trade in their old smartphones for an exchange discount of up to Rs 53,350, depending on the phone’s condition, making the iPhone 14 even more affordable.

Key Features of iPhone 14:

Display: A stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 800 nits.
Build: The iPhone 14 boasts an aluminium frame and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Performance: Powered by iOS 16, with an upgrade available to the latest iOS 17.6.1 for enhanced performance and new features.
Camera: Dual 12MP cameras (wide and ultra-wide) for high-quality photos, along with a 12MP front camera for sharp selfies and video calls.
Storage and RAM: With 6GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media.
Battery: A 3,279mAh battery with 15W fast charging ensures you stay powered throughout the day.

For those looking for a premium Apple device at a more affordable price, now is the best time to grab the iPhone 14. With exciting offers on Flipkart and a range of advanced features, it’s a deal worth considering.

