Apple’s chief people officer Carol Surface exits after less than two years as other top executives.

Apple's chief people officer, Carol Surface, is leaving the company after less than two years in the role, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday. Surface, who had reported directly to CEO Tim Cook, was responsible for overseeing Apple's human resources, including areas such as recruiting, employee relations, and diversity initiatives. Her departure was confirmed by an Apple spokesperson.

Surface’s exit comes amid a wave of changes in Apple's executive team. At least four other senior leaders are either stepping down or transitioning to different roles within the company.

One of these changes involves Matt Fischer, the head of the App Store. In September, Fischer announced on LinkedIn that he would be leaving Apple this month after a 21-year tenure. He explained that the timing was right for him to "pass the baton" as the company reorganizes to address new challenges and seize upcoming opportunities.

Additionally, Apple’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, is preparing to step down from his position in January. Although he will leave his current role, Maestri will continue to work closely with CEO Tim Cook, taking on responsibilities for Apple's information systems, technology, and real estate development. The company has already named Kevan Parekh, the vice president of financial planning and analysis, as Maestri’s successor.

There are also reports that Dan Riccio, a long-time Apple veteran and vice president of engineering who led the development of Apple's Vision Pro, is set to retire after a 26-year career at the company. Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the situation. Another executive, Dan Rosckes, who oversees global supply chain procurement, is also reportedly retiring after 24 years with the tech giant.

Carol Surface joined Apple in 2023 from Medtronic, a medical equipment company, to manage the company's workforce of over 160,000 employees. Following her exit, Apple has informed staff that Deirdre O'Brien, who previously managed the human resources team, will step back into the role while also continuing her responsibilities for Apple’s retail operations.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.