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Apple's biggest iPhone shift in 7 years: No base model this fall, why do prices stay high in India?

Apple is making its biggest iPhone lineup change in 7 years this Fall, dropping the base model from its launch. Know why the company is taking this step and why iPhone prices still stay high in India.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Apple's biggest iPhone shift in 7 years: No base model this fall, why do prices stay high in India?
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Apple has made its biggest change to its iPhone launch strategy in 7 years. The company will not launch a base iPhone model this Fall, moving to a leaner two-model lineup.

What changed in 7 years and why there's no base model this fall

Apple is shifting its Fall launch strategy by releasing only two iPhone models this season, focusing on the Pro models, which comprised 54% of sales in early 2026, compared to just 26% for the regular model. "That’s how Apple has been playing the game as the market started to slow down in terms of smartphone adoption and upgrades," analyst Jeronimo said. The shift is also driven by supply chain pressures. "High memory pricing is not helping Apple launch multiple iPhones at the same time," said Neil Shah, VP of research at Counterpoint Research. Releasing fewer models simplifies sourcing.

At the event, Apple also introduced its first foldable, iPhone Duo, starting at USD 1,999. The device features a redesigned iOS for dual screens, multitasking with two apps and Pencil support. "For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities," said John Ternus. According to hardware chief Johny Srouji, the foldable is powered by Apple's second-generation in-house C2 modem, which is 15% less energy-intensive and 50% faster than Qualcomm.

Also read: 'They shouldn't barge...': Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh make big statements on Paparazzi culture

Why do prices stay high in India?

Apple intentionally maintains premium pricing in India despite changes in release cadence, avoiding steep price cuts like other brands. High import duties, elevated component costs, and strong demand for Pro models contribute to sustained prices. With Pro models accounting for over half of its sales, Apple focuses on selling fewer, more expensive and more profitable iPhones.

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