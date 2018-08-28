Apple's 6.1-inch model may face delay; no Apple Pencil support for new iPhones

Just a few days before Apple unveils new iPhones on September 12, a recent report has stated that 6.1-inch iPhone model will be available "slightly later due to its production schedule." Additionally, it is beleived that the new iPhone models will not support the Apple Pencil as well.

According to MacRumours, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that three new iPhones are expected to release this year. While the 5.8-inch model and the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will be available in September, the 6.1-inch model will be delayed due to ‘production issues’. He also stated that the reason why the new devices will not support the Apple Pencil is because it does not offer a "good user experience."

Another report recently stated that Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone may also not go on sale until October this year. It is believed that due to the near-bezel-free design, there has been a delay in production for the new devices. Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty, a noted Apple analyst said, “We currently see no delay in the ramp of Apple’s upcoming flagship 5.8″ or 6.5″ OLED iPhones. However suspected issues with LED backlight leakage have caused a 1 month delay in mass production of the 6.1″ LCD iPhone, although this is down from a 6-week delay baked into the original production forecast, according to suppliers.”

While the first two devices will cater to the high-end market, the third one might be a new TFT-LCD model which could possibly be the most affordable iPhone from the group.

A recent report had surfaced online with shared videos and photos claiming to be the purported iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus. Tipster Shai Mizrachi shared these details with 9to5Mac which show two dummy devices (iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus) in phone cases. Based on the videos, the iPhone 9 sports a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display with a notch and a single rear camera towards the back. This model is expected to be priced slighter cheaper compared to others models, at $700, as it adopts an LCD-TFT display.

Secondly, the purported iPhone X Plus is held next to the iPhone 7 Plus, and comparatively, sports a shorter and narrower form factor. This model will most likely feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a notch. It will also be the most expensive iPhone, with a price tag of over $1000. Reports suggest that the iPhone maker is already running production tests with suppliers and is expected to announce the new phones later this year. However, the plans could still change.