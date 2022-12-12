Apple rolls out Time to Sing karaoke feature, here's how it works

Apple Music has recently introduced a karaoke-like feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs. The feature, called 'Time to Sing,' is available on iOS 16.2 and works on select iPhones and iPads. Time to Sing provides lyrics for songs and allows users to adjust the tempo and pitch of the track to suit their singing abilities.

To use Time to Sing, you need to have an Apple Music subscription and an iPhone or iPad that is running iOS 16.2.

To access Time to Sing, follow these steps:

1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap on the 'For You' tab at the bottom of the screen, and then tap on the 'Time to Sing' icon.

3. You will be presented with a list of songs that are available for singing. Select a song that you want to sing and tap on the 'Sing' button.

4. The lyrics for the selected song will be displayed on the screen, and the track will start playing.

5. Use the controls at the bottom of the screen to adjust the tempo and pitch of the track, and sing along with the lyrics.

6. You can record your singing using the 'Record' button at the bottom of the screen. Your recording will be saved to the 'My Music' tab in the Apple Music app.

Time to Sing is a fun and engaging feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs. It provides lyrics for songs and allows users to adjust the tempo and pitch of the track to suit their singing abilities. To use Time to Sing, you need to have an Apple Music subscription and an iPhone or iPad that is running iOS 16.2. Access Time to Sing through the 'For You' tab in the Apple Music app, and start singing along to your favorite songs.