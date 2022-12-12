Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple rolls out Time to Sing karaoke feature, here's how it works

Apple Music introduces karaoke-like feature for iOS 16.2 devices.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Apple rolls out Time to Sing karaoke feature, here's how it works
Apple rolls out Time to Sing karaoke feature, here's how it works

Apple Music has recently introduced a karaoke-like feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs. The feature, called 'Time to Sing,' is available on iOS 16.2 and works on select iPhones and iPads. Time to Sing provides lyrics for songs and allows users to adjust the tempo and pitch of the track to suit their singing abilities.

To use Time to Sing, you need to have an Apple Music subscription and an iPhone or iPad that is running iOS 16.2.

To access Time to Sing, follow these steps:

1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap on the 'For You' tab at the bottom of the screen, and then tap on the 'Time to Sing' icon.

3. You will be presented with a list of songs that are available for singing. Select a song that you want to sing and tap on the 'Sing' button.

Also read: Google introduces passkeys: No need to remember complex passwords anymore; know how this feature works

4. The lyrics for the selected song will be displayed on the screen, and the track will start playing.

5. Use the controls at the bottom of the screen to adjust the tempo and pitch of the track, and sing along with the lyrics. 

6. You can record your singing using the 'Record' button at the bottom of the screen. Your recording will be saved to the 'My Music' tab in the Apple Music app.

Time to Sing is a fun and engaging feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs. It provides lyrics for songs and allows users to adjust the tempo and pitch of the track to suit their singing abilities. To use Time to Sing, you need to have an Apple Music subscription and an iPhone or iPad that is running iOS 16.2. Access Time to Sing through the 'For You' tab in the Apple Music app, and start singing along to your favorite songs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.