Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.1 Update: Liquid glass mode, AI enhancements, smarter camera access and more, here's all you need to know

Apple’s new iOS 26.1 update adds a Liquid Glass toggle, better Lock Screen controls, smarter AI and translation tools, plus key performance and security improvements.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:15 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.1 Update: Liquid glass mode, AI enhancements, smarter camera access and more, here's all you need to know
Apple has officially released iOS 26.1, the latest update for iPhone users, packed with handy improvements, smart tweaks and design refinements. The update, launched on November 3, 2025, follows the major iOS 26 release and focuses on improving user experience, customisation and performance across the board.

Refined look with liquid glass control

One of the most talked-about additions in iOS 26.1 is the new Liquid Glass customisation option. Apple has added a toggle in Settings → Display & Brightness that lets users switch between the original 'Clear; transparent look and a new 'Tinted' mode. This gives users more control over how their interface looks and helps improve text readability for those who prefer higher contrast.

Camera and music get smarter

Apple has also introduced an option to disable the Lock Screen camera shortcut, putting an end to accidental camera launches. The Music app gets smoother gesture controls for the MiniPlayer and improved AutoMix functionality, especially when streaming via AirPlay.

Smarter Apple intelligence and translation

iOS 26.1 enhances Apple’s AI and communication tools too. The Live Translation feature now supports more languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Italian. It also works seamlessly with AirPods, allowing users to hear real-time translations on the go. Messages and Siri-like system intelligence functions have also been refined for better contextual understanding and faster responses.

New tools for creators and fitness lovers

For creators, iOS 26.1 adds microphone gain control for external USB mics and the ability to save local audio captures, a welcome upgrade for podcasters and video creators. Fitness enthusiasts can now manually log workouts in the Fitness app, making activity tracking even more flexible.

Performance boosts and security fixes

Beyond the visible features, Apple has delivered multiple security patches and performance enhancements in iOS 26.1. FaceTime calls now perform better on slower networks, and improved content filters and safety settings automatically apply to child accounts in certain regions.

Available now for all supported iPhones

The iOS 26.1 update is available for all devices compatible with iOS 26. Users can download it by going to Settings → General → Software Update. Apple has also rolled out companion updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS and tvOS.
Overall, iOS 26.1 might not be a massive overhaul, but it’s a solid update that polishes the iPhone experience, with smarter tools, cleaner visuals and better performance for everyday use.

