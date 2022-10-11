Search icon
Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 update with bug fixes, improvements

After the release of the iOS 16 operating system a few weeks ago, Apple today published iOS 16.0.3, a little bug fix update.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

(Picture: 9to5mac.com)

On compatible iPhones, the iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded over-the-air by selecting Settings > General > Software Update.

The iOS 16.0.3 update fixes several flaws that iPhone users have seen over the past few weeks, according to Apple's release notes.

The following are among the critical security upgrades and bug fixes included in this update for your iPhone mentioned by Apple:

“ * Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

 * Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

 * Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

 * Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email”

Users of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max experienced low volume levels when attempting to make a hands-free phone conversation while driving as a result of the CarPlay bug. Due to the problem, the caller appeared to be speaking quietly or far, making it challenging to understand them.

Some customers reported delays of up to four or five seconds before the Camera app started functioning after startup due to the camera issue.

It's unclear whether this update resolves the ongoing display flickering issue that some iPhone owners who have updated to iOS 16 experience when the iPhone is set to low brightness and see shimmering in dark regions on the display.

Following the release of iOS 16.0.3, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 are most likely going to be made available soon

