Apple rolls out iOS 16 for iPhone users: Get new features, lock screen with the update

Apple's newest iPhone operating system, iOS 16, is now available for download. The free update adds several new features, such as a redesigned lock screen with widgets, the ability to unsend and modify iMessages, improved keyboard haptics, and a brand-new Home app.

The most noticeable change in iOS 16 is the revamped lock screen. Widgets, which may be added to the lock screen, are now a viable option for displaying notifications. These widgets will be visible at all times, even when the iPhone 14 Pro is turned off, owing to the always-on display.

If you use iMessage on a regular basis, you'll be pleased to know that many enhancements have been made for iOS 16. You now have up to 15 minutes after sending a message to make any necessary changes, and up to two minutes to retract any message you've sent. To help you remember to react to messages later, Apple has included a "mark as unread" option. In iOS 16, you may now go forward or backward in audio messages, which is great news for anybody who like this format.

In iOS 16, users of Apple's built-in Mail app will have the ability to swiftly unsend an email soon after sending it, in addition to a new scheduled send option. There's also a "remind me" option, similar to Gmail's, that brings up previously sent emails to the top of your inbox and makes them visible again when you first check your inbox.

Keyboard haptics, which allow you to feel vibrations as you write, are a great new feature in iOS 16. To now, haptics have only been accessible inside applications or after unlocking the device to use a function like the flashlight. In iOS 16, the new haptics may be activated in the system's settings.

The Home app has been revamped in iOS 16, and now has additional camera perspectives, widgets for the lock screen, and remote control for an Apple Watch. In iOS 16, you can now copy text from movies just as you do from photos. The Health app has been upgraded in the newest OS release, allowing users to keep track of their various prescriptions, vitamins, and supplements in an one place.