Apple rolls out 5G beta update for iPhones; Here how to activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G service on your device

Customers of Airtel and Jio who have 5G-enabled iPhones may now utilise them to access 5G services. Both Airtel and Jio now provide 5G services in some Indian cities. Following these instructions will allow you to get 5G speeds on your iPhone if you are located in one of the cities where Airtel and Jio have launched their 5G networks. d The iPhone 12 series and later now have access to Apple's beta software upgrade.

Make sure the software on your iPhone is up to date to enjoy the 5G services. Apple has released a beta software upgrade for the iPhone 12 and later models. Only those with iOS beta upgrades will be able to get the update while it is still under development. Therefore, an iPhone upgrade is required for use of 5G services. If you're willing to risk a few hiccups while using a beta version of an update, head on over to the Apple Beta Software Program webpage.

You may access the "Sign Up" option by navigating to the website and looking for the blue text. In order to switch to the beta channel, you will be required to enter your Apple ID and then follow the instructions that appear on-screen.

How to activate 5G on an iPhone

Once you have downloaded the update and restarted your phone, all you need to do is set up your 5G settings.

Open the setting

Click on Mobile Data

Mobile Data Options

Voice & Data

There are three options to choose from - 4G On, 5G On and 5G Auto.

In order to use your phone's 5G capabilities, you must either switch to the 5G network or activate "Auto" mode.

If you switch the radio to 5G On or 5G Auto, your phone will automatically connect to the nearest 5G network following a momentary drop in signal strength.

Once you've finished all of these steps, your iPhone will be ready for 5G's blistering speeds.