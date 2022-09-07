Apple revives 'Plus' models with iPhone 14, launches iPhone 14 Plus with bigger battery and screen

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

After pulling the plug on ‘Plus’ iPhone models roughly five years ago, Apple on Wednesday revived the highly popular, big yet simple smartphone type with the iPhone 14 Plus. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus model at its Far Out September 7 event.

Ditching the 'mini' model with the iPhone 14 series after it failed to create buzz, Apple has replaced it with the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Plus. The device boasts specs similar to the standard iPhone 14, but comes with a bigger battery and larger display.

iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an ‘improved’ A15 Bionic chip which were seen earlier in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The more premier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will boast the new A16 Bionic chip.

This year’s Far Out event was Apple’s first in-person event since the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The event took place at the famous Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park headquarter in California. Apart from the iPhone 14 range - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple also launched a range of gadgets including Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2.