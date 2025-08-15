Twitter
TECHNOLOGY

Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US, but here's a catch

Apple will now calculate and measure the blood oxygen data on the iPhone that is paired with the Apple Watch. However, the users will not be able to view the readings on their watch. Here's the catch.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US, but here's a catch

Apple has officially announced the reintroduction of a redesigned Oxygen tracking feature to Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and Ultra 2 models in the US. The move comes after the tech giant was banned from offering the feature on US models amid a patent dispute.

Apple reintroduces Blood Oxygen feature after a year-long absence

Apple will now calculate and measure the blood oxygen data on the iPhone that is paired with the Apple Watch. However, the users will not be able to view the readings on their watch. Any user willing to record his or her blood oxygen levels will have to access the respiratory section in the iPhone Health application.

To get access to this feature, Apple Watch users will be required to update to software version watchOS 11.6.1. Thereafter, the owners will have to pair their device with an iPhone running on iOS 18.6.1.

How did Apple defy Masimo in the ongoing patent battle?

Notably, the Cupertino headquartered tech giant was forcibly stopped from importing Apple Watches with the particular feature by an International Trade Commission ruling in early 2024, according to which Apple had infringed on a patent held by digital health company Masimo concerning its pulse oximeter technology. However, Apple had then publicly expressed its disagreement with the ruling. Interestingly, Apple has now employed a clever way out to bypass the ban. 

The ruling, when issued, applied to the new Apple Watches in the US, implying the users already owning an Apple Watch with the particular feature were not impacted. To put it simply, the redesigned feature applies only to Watches sold in the US after January 17, 2024, when the ruling came into effect. All devices which were sold before this date, including the ones sold outside the US maintain the original Blood Oxygen functionality.

What is the Apple-Masimo battle?

Masimo is globally known for its pulse oximeters, and Apple has been fighting a legal battle with the company lately. The Irvine, California-based medical device maker has alleged that Apple directed its employees to appropriate pulse oximetry technology amid discussion of a probable collaboration.

It followed a legal dispute as Masimo filed a case with the ITC in the year 2021. The ruling led to a ban on imports on certain models of Apple Watch in late 2023. However, Apple has accused Masimo of producing Apple Watch clones. Apple has also appealed against the ITC’s ruling.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to come up with new Apple Watches in the iPhone launch event in September.

