Apple reportedly working on new iPad mini with ProMotion display

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Tech giant Apple is working on a new version of iPad mini which is expected to be launched by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and said that the new iPad mini`s main selling point would be its processor.

Moreover, he said that the iPhone maker will not replace the iPad mini with a folding iPad in 2025.

This is because "the price of the folding iPad should be significantly higher than that of the iPad mini, so such a replacement is unreasonable."

Last month, it was reported that the company was working on a new variant of the iPad Mini that would feature a 120Hz ProMotion display instead of the current 60Hz screen.

Meanwhile, last week, Kuo shared that the tech giant would cancel or postpone mass production of iPhone SE 4 planned for 2024.