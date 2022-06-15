Apple reportedly testing more eco-friendly packaging for these iPhones

Apple will reportedly start shipping repaired iPhone 12 models in a new 100% plastic free brown box. According to a report by MacRumors, a company memo has revealed the company’s move to use bleach-free paper that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Till now, all the repaired iPhone models were shipped in a white box.

The memo obtained by MacRumor further reveals that the move to switch to a more eco-friendly brown box for repaired iPhone is a part of Apple’s commitment to eliminate plastics in all packaging by 2025. Earlier this year, the company announced that it has reduced the plastic in its packaging by 75% since 2015. The company also revealed that plastics only accounted for 4% of its packaging in 2021.

As per the report, the new brown box packaging will be used for the repaired iPhone 12 series models that are shipped from Apple Repair Center depots to Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and/or directly to customers. It is not yet known whether the tech giant will expand the new packaging to more repaired iPhone models in the future.

The company has previously revealed that it has carbon free global operation since 2020 and it has also revealed that it is using 100% renewable energy to power its offices, stores, and data centers since 2018. Till March 2022, 213 manufacturing partners of Apple have also joined the commitment to use renewable electricity for Apple-related production.