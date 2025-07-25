Apple releases iOS 26 public beta: How to install, new features and eligible iPhones

Apple itself is saying that this update will completely refresh the everyday user experience, along with changes like many AI-powered features, live translation and a new gaming centre.

Apple has finally released the Public Beta of iOS 26, in which the company has introduced the biggest design change ever called 'Liquid Glass'. This is the first time such a big visual change is being seen after iOS 7, in which your iPhone's screen, apps, icons and controls become transparent, shiny and animated with light reflection like glass. Apple itself is saying that this update will completely refresh the everyday user experience, along with changes like many AI-powered features, live translation and a new gaming centre.

What is Liquid Glass and how does it look?

Liquid Glass is the new visual style of iOS 26 that gives the entire system UI a glassy-transparent, light-reflective animation. Now you will get the experience of transparent, live movement and 3D effects everywhere in notifications, lock screen, app icons, music player, camera, Safari, and Messages. Apple has provided dynamic 3D photo effects on the lock screen, a new skyscraping clock and semi-transparent app icons on the home screen for the first time. There is also an option to reduce transparency in the settings, so that if too much glass or overlap is not liked, then the user can tone down their experience.

What's new?

Live Translation: Now Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app have support for real-time live translation. AI-backed in-device translation will handle any language barrier during chatting or calling.

Apple Games App: For the first time in iOS 26, Apple has provided a dedicated Games app, where all the popular games, friends leaderboard, party codes, and everything are in one place.

Call Screening: “Call Screening” has come for unknown calls, in which the phone itself will ask the unknown caller their name.

Hold Assist & Updated Visual Intelligence: New AI features for notifications when music ends in hold mode on the phone and image search on Safari.

Wallet App, Alarm Customisation, Genmoji/Playground: Also includes passport storing, alarm snooze time setting and new special emoji features.

Who can run iOS 26 Public Beta?

To install iOS 26 Public Beta, you must have an iPhone of iPhone 11 or newer model. Older devices like iPhone XR or below do not support this update. The complete supported iPhone list is on Apple's beta website. Keep in mind, the beta version may have problems like bugs, battery drain or app crashes, so think before installing on the main or work phone!

How to install iOS 26 Public Beta

Create a backup: Before updating, make a full backup of your iPhone on iCloud or a computer.