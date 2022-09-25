Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro 2

Photo: Apple

Apple has released the first software update for its brand new AirPods Pro 2 TWS earbuds, which were introduced earlier this month and are now available for purchase.

The release notes for the updated firmware, which has the version number 5A377, say that it includes bug fixes and "other enhancements," although GSM Arena doesn't say what those fixes and improvements are.

Since there is no standard technique for manually installing firmware upgrades for AirPods, you will have to wait until the update comes on your headphones when they are charging and within Bluetooth range of the user's iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

If you have AirPods but are unsure about their software version, check that your iPhone or iPad is running the most recent operating system, enter the Settings app, go to Bluetooth, and finally tap AirPods. According to GSM Arena, you can determine the firmware version by tapping the 'More Info' button (shown by the letter 'I') and then scrolling down to the 'About' section.

New AirPods Pro models have an updated H2 chip, a Find My Support-enabled charging case with an integrated speaker, and improved features for keeping track of your AirPods. An Apple Watch charger, Lightning cable, Qi charger, or MagSafe charger may all be used to power the case. The AirPods Pro, according to Apple, may be used for up to six hours on a single charge.

