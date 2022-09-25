Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro 2

The release notes for the updated 5A377 firmware claim that it includes bug fixes and "other enhancements."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro 2
Photo: Apple

Apple has released the first software update for its brand new AirPods Pro 2 TWS earbuds, which were introduced earlier this month and are now available for purchase.

Also, READ: Apple AirPods Pro 2 ear tips incompatible with last gen AirPods Pro

The release notes for the updated firmware, which has the version number 5A377, say that it includes bug fixes and "other enhancements," although GSM Arena doesn't say what those fixes and improvements are.

Since there is no standard technique for manually installing firmware upgrades for AirPods, you will have to wait until the update comes on your headphones when they are charging and within Bluetooth range of the user's iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

If you have AirPods but are unsure about their software version, check that your iPhone or iPad is running the most recent operating system, enter the Settings app, go to Bluetooth, and finally tap AirPods. According to GSM Arena, you can determine the firmware version by tapping the 'More Info' button (shown by the letter 'I') and then scrolling down to the 'About' section.

New AirPods Pro models have an updated H2 chip, a Find My Support-enabled charging case with an integrated speaker, and improved features for keeping track of your AirPods. An Apple Watch charger, Lightning cable, Qi charger, or MagSafe charger may all be used to power the case. The AirPods Pro, according to Apple, may be used for up to six hours on a single charge.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.