Apple is said to have begun phasing out its Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, a must-have accessory for iPhone users since its introduction in 2016. The change follows reports from MacRumors and other outlets that the adapter has been marked as sold out on Apple’s online store in the United States and many other countries.

Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 spurred the adapter’s launch. This was a big win for users that wanted to connect their older wired headphones to newer iPhone models that didn't have this feature. However, as wireless audio solutions became more popular, and Apple’s own AirPods in particular, the need for such an adapter became less and less necessary over time.

With the release of the iPhone 15 in 2023, the transition from the Lightning connector accelerated, as the iPhone 15 used the USB-C standard. It’s a huge shift away from Apple’s accessory ecosystem as the company begins to adopt a more universal charging and connectivity solution. Until the iPhone XS in 2018, iPhones came with the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter.

The adapter is not available in major markets such as the US, UK, and Australia but is still in stock in some European countries, like France and Sweden, although this may only be until existing stock runs out. While these devices support Bluetooth headphones, third-party retailers still offer USB-C to 3.5mm adapters for users who still want to use their wired headphones with newer devices.

This is in line with Apple’s broader plan to retire proprietary accessories in favour of more widely used standards like USB-C. With Apple constantly innovating and updating their product lineup, it may be time for users to look into wireless audio solutions or invest in adapters for their current wired headphones.