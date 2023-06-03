Search icon
Apple planning to open 3 more stores in India, check location, timeline

Apple CEO Tim Cook who inaugurated 2 exclusive Apple’s first-ever offline stores in Delhi and Mumbai, is planning to open 3 more stores in India by 2027, as part of the larger expansion plan. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

However, India is not Apple's sole target market; the company plans to establish 15 other stores in the Asia-Pacific region, according to information made public by Bloomberg. Here are all the specifics of the business's strategy for the Indian market.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Chief Correspondent on Apple shared a tweet on June 1, 2023, stating, “Apple is working on 53 new, remodeled or relocated Apple Stores through 2027, including several new locations in China, Japan and Korea; 3 new stores in India, and new outlets in Miami, Detroit, London and Germany.”

When and where are the new Apple stores getting launched?
According to Gurman, the tech giant is currently planning to open its third store in Borivali, a suburb of Mumbai by 2025. 

Another Apple store will be getting launched at DLF Promenade Mall, New Delhi by 2026. According to the reports, this will be the 2nd largest Apple store in India, after the BKC Apple store. 

By 2027, Apple is planning to open another store in Mumbai. This will be Mumbai’s 3rd Apple store. Likely the location is going to be the seaside Worli area. 

