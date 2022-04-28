Apple offers smart water bottle - Know how it works, features, cost in India

Last year, the iPhone maker launched the Apple ‘Polishing Cloth’ for an incomprehensible Rs 1900. Now it's time for smart water bottles by Apple.

Apple first made a loyal customer base offering the most premium electronic devices that money could possibly buy. Now, it is expanding its product range into totally unexpected territory. Last year, the iPhone maker launched the Apple ‘Polishing Cloth’ for an incomprehensible Rs 1900. Taking this product expansion plan a step further, Apple is now selling smart water bottles.

The water bottles being currently sold by Apple in its US market are two variants from the company HidrateSpark. From price to features and what is smart about it, here’s all you need to know.

How are the Apple Water Bottles smart?

The bottles sync up with iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. They sport an LED bottom which glows every time it has to remind the owner to drink water. The LED colour pattern is customisable. Syncing up with the Apple Health app, the bottles leverage the Bluetooth technology to keep a track on the hydration of the individual.

With the help of the HidrateSpark app, the bottle itself analyses and calculates daily target for water intake, based on the activity level and body of the person. Every millilitre (ml) of water that a person drinks from the bottle is monitored and the data sent to their device.

READ | WhatsApp to offer cashback rewards to boost peer transfers, merchant payments in India

Cost of the smart water bottles

The smart bottles with two drinking options (straw cap and chugging cap) come in two variants. The cheaper variant is HidrateSpark PRO, which costs $59.95 (Rs 4,592). This one is made of shatter-proof and odour-resistant Tritan plastic. It has two colour options – Black and Green.

The more expensive version is the HidrateSpark PRO STEEL which is made of stainless-steel and costs $79.95 (Rs 6,126). It is also available in two colour schemes – Black like the plastic version and a silver option.

READ | Know how Twitter is likely to change after Elon Musk’s takeover