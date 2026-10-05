Apple may host an event on Oct 13 to launch HomePad, HomePod mini 2 and a new Apple TV 4K with upgraded Siri.

Apple is expected to hold another product launch event on October 13, following its September event that introduced the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3. While not officially confirmed, reports suggest that three new products related to its smart home lineup and an upgraded version of Siri may be announced.

Apple HomePod - The main highlight

Apple's upcoming smart home hub, rumoured to be named HomePod, is poised to be a significant new product for the company. It features a 6-inch square display suitable for tabletop or wall mounting, along with speakers, microphones, and a camera. Users will be able to control smart home devices, make FaceTime calls, play music, view photos, and interact with an advanced, AI-powered Siri, designed to be more personal and adept at managing complex tasks.

Apple is expected to launch the HomePod mini 2, an upgrade to the original model from 2020. While maintaining its compact design, the new version will likely include a faster chip, improved sound quality, new Siri AI features, and potentially new colour options. The upcoming Apple TV 4K is expected to feature a more powerful processor, additional memory for Apple Intelligence capabilities, and support for Wi-Fi 7. Its design is likely to be similar to the 2022 model.

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What about iPad and Mac?

In addition to smart home appliances, a new OLED iPad mini and MacBook improvements are also on the horizon for later this year. Nevertheless, October October October October October October October October October October October October Oct.Apple's October Apple's smart home strategy strategy is the October.