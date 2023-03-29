Apple now allows users to pay later with no interest and no fees

Apple

Apple has introduced Apple Pay Later service that allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees. Users can easily track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay. As of now, the service will only be available in the US with the loans of $50 to $1000. The company will likely launch the service in other countries soon.

Apple has started to invite select users to access a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later, with plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months. To get started with Apple Pay Later, users can apply for a loan within Wallet with no impact to their credit. They will then be prompted to enter the amount they would like to borrow and agree to the Apple Pay Later terms. A soft credit pull will be done during the application process to help ensure the user is in a good financial position before taking on the loan.

After a user is approved, they will see the Pay Later option when they select Apple Pay at checkout online and in apps on iPhone and iPad, and can use Apple Pay Later to make a purchase. Once Apple Pay Later is set up, users can also apply for a loan directly in the checkout flow when making a purchase.

With Apple Pay Later in Wallet, users can easily see the total amount due for all of their existing loans, as well as the total amount due in the next 30 days.