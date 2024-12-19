While Apple still leads the global smartwatch market, the gap is narrowing. Industry experts suggest that Apple needs to innovate with new concepts and designs to dominate the market.

Apple has been dominating the smartwatch market for many years now. However, a recent IDC report reveals that Huawei has surpassed Apple in total wrist-worn device shipments during the first nine months of 2024. This includes both smartwatches and fitness bands.

The Chinese tech giant managed to outpace Apple by introducing new models like the GT5 and GT5 Pro, featuring advanced health-tracking features. Additionally, Huawei adapted its products to cater to local markets, expanding into regions such as the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. This approach paid off, helping Huawei see steady growth, even as markets in places like the US and India showed signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, Apple faces increasing competition. Although the sales of its Series 10 smartwatch saw a temporary boost in the third quarter, it's clear that competitors are catching up. While Apple still leads the global smartwatch market, the gap is narrowing. Industry experts suggest that Apple needs to innovate with new concepts and designs to dominate the market.

IDC reveals that China has significantly impacted the global market. The country experienced a 20% increase in wrist-worn device shipments this year, while global numbers saw a slight decline. Chinese consumers are increasingly drawn to smartwatches and fitness bands, attracted by features like health tracking and stylish designs.

Furthermore, other brands, like Xiaomi and Samsung, are also gaining traction. Xiaomi’s Band 9 and Watch S series offer great features at competitive prices. Meanwhile, Samsung has strengthened its position by offering both premium and affordable models, making it a formidable rival in the smartwatch industry.

