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Apple New Products Out: CEO John Ternus reveals first-ever foldable iPhone Duo, says ‘I continue to be inspired every single day’

Apple's new CEO John Ternus has unveiled Apple's first foldable phone, iPhone Duo. Know more about the new products launched at the 2026 event.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 08:31 AM IST

Apple New Products Out: CEO John Ternus reveals first-ever foldable iPhone Duo, says ‘I continue to be inspired every single day’
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Apple has launched its first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, at its annual "Surprise and Shine" event in Cupertino on Wednesday. The device was unveiled by new CEO John Ternus in his first public appearance after taking over from Tim Cook on September 1.

What did Ternus say in the launch?

The event began with a video montage and Tim Cook's voice: "Camera follows a mysterious figure before revealing our main character." No, not me. That's the man for you. Your opening is that. Ternus emerged as a figure. Ternus remarked, "I want to take a moment to express what an extraordinary privilege it is to represent the remarkable teams here at Apple." "I've spent much of my life at this company and I continue to be inspired every single day by the curiosity, invention and relentless pursuit of excellence that define Apple."

Afterwards, about an hour into the presentation, Ternus hinted at the major announcement in a manner reminiscent of Steve Jobs: "Actually, there is one more thing" Then, with a sly smirk, he pulled the phone out of his trousers' back pocket and said, "This is iPhone Duo."The Duo, he continued, "will redefine the experience of using a foldable phone."

iPhone Duo features and specs

The Duo is a compact device with a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display and a 7.6-inch inner display, featuring advanced technologies like ProMotion, Always On, and high brightness. It is powered by the 2nm A20 Pro chip, includes dual batteries for up to 31 hours of video and has a titanium frame with an IP68 rating. Touch ID replaces Face ID and it supports eSIM only. The camera features a 48MP dual setup with advanced video capabilities and it ships with iOS 27.1, supporting Apple Pencil in the future.

Also read: Apple Event Tonight: What to expect? iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and first foldable iPhone duo to debut

iPhone Duo price and availability: Can you buy it in India?

Yes. In India, the price starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB, Rs 3,24,900 for 512GB, Rs 3,74,900 for 1TB and Rs 4,49,900 for 2TB. It starts at USD 1,999 worldwide. Sales start on October 23 in two colours: star white and Nite Sky. Pre-orders commence on October 16 at 5:30 p.m. IST.

 

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