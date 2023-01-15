Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple Music, TV apps now available on Microsoft Store, likely to replace iTunes

Apple Music will not be limited to app’s paid service but its will also support the user's local music library.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Apple Music, TV apps now available on Microsoft Store, likely to replace iTunes
Apple Music

Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices apps preview versions are now available for Windows 11. According to a report by IANS, the new apps have been quietly rolled out on Microsoft Store. The report suggests that the new apps will replace the iTunes app that Apple previously rolled out on Windows 10 Microsoft Store.

As per GSMArena, the Apple Music will not be limited to app’s paid service but its will also support the user's local music library. On the other hand, Apple TV will include original content as well as content from Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and other providers. Users can also rent new releases and view their iTunes purchases.

Moreover, when users connect an iPhone, the Apple Devices app will take over sync to devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod), as well as local backup and restore, and emergency software updates - this functionality has been moved to macOS Finder, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple introduced a new free tool named `Apple Business Connect` which will allow businesses of all sizes to customise the way their information appears across Apple applications like Maps, Messages, Wallet and Siri.

With this new tool, all businesses can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, such as inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps, the tech giant said in a blogpost. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly gorgeous in white dress, shares pics on insta
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet in Rajouri Garden, incident caught on camera
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.