Apple Music, TV apps now available on Microsoft Store, likely to replace iTunes

Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices apps preview versions are now available for Windows 11. According to a report by IANS, the new apps have been quietly rolled out on Microsoft Store. The report suggests that the new apps will replace the iTunes app that Apple previously rolled out on Windows 10 Microsoft Store.

As per GSMArena, the Apple Music will not be limited to app’s paid service but its will also support the user's local music library. On the other hand, Apple TV will include original content as well as content from Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and other providers. Users can also rent new releases and view their iTunes purchases.

Moreover, when users connect an iPhone, the Apple Devices app will take over sync to devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod), as well as local backup and restore, and emergency software updates - this functionality has been moved to macOS Finder, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple introduced a new free tool named `Apple Business Connect` which will allow businesses of all sizes to customise the way their information appears across Apple applications like Maps, Messages, Wallet and Siri.

With this new tool, all businesses can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, such as inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps, the tech giant said in a blogpost. (with inputs from IANS)